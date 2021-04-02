WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s Edition Of 205 Live

WWE has announced the card for tonight’s edition of 205 Live, which will feature Mansoor vs. August Grey, and Chase Parker and Sunil Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the 205 Live card:

Chase Parker and Sunil Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

Chase Parker and Sunil Singh are primed for a slugfest with Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Mansoor and August Grey are set for what should be an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Could tonight mark the end of the “Bolly-Rise” experiment? If Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz are to be believed, they will indeed call it quits if Parker and Sunil are unable to claim the quartet’s first win since forming an alliance several weeks ago.

Will Parker and Sunil prove to be the winning combination for “Bolly-Rise,” or will The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero claim their second victory in as many weeks after besting The Bollywood Boyz last Friday?

Mansoor vs. August Grey

Grey clearly isn’t intimidated by his undefeated opponent, as he made a confident pre-match boast that he’s a party starter and a streak ender.

That streak belongs to Mansoor, and it has reached an astounding 44 consecutive wins, including hard-earned victories against the likes of Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Curt Stallion, Drew Gulak, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and more.

Will Mansoor reach another milestone and improve to 45-0, or will Grey make good on his word and deal Mansoor his first defeat? Find out on a must-see edition of 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on Peacock and WWE Network!