WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has revealed the lineup for tonight’s 205 Live, which will feature Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari, and The Brian Kendrick teaming up with Mansoor to take on Chase Parker and Matt Martel.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the 205 Live card:

On what is sure to be a captivating edition of 205 Live, Curt Stallion is primed to slug it out with Ariya Daivari after last week’s fisticuffs, while Mansoor & The Brian Kendrick will team up against Ever-Rise following a backstage confrontation.

Stallion, who suffered a controversial loss to Tony Nese last week after Daivari interfered, seeks his first pinfall win on the purple brand against The Persian Lion. During his bout against Nese, Stallion landed a blow on the meddlesome Daivari, striking him with a vicious headbutt.

With plenty of bad blood already boiling, what will happen when the 205 Live newcomer collides with the 205 OG?

Earlier today, The Brian Kendrick approached Mansoor for a chat in the backstage area, but they were immediately interrupted by Ever-Rise, who chastised Kendrick for losing to Mansoor last week and shaking his hand after the bout.

Kendrick fired back by challenging Chase Parker and Matt Martel to a tag team match against himself and Mansoor for tonight, but can Mansoor trust The Man With a Plan after dealing him a loss last week?

Don’t miss The Most Exciting Hour on Television tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!