WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced two new matches for Tonight’s NXT 2.0. NXT announced that Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre and Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner have been added to the May 24 episode on USA Network. Check out the official WWE announcement and updated card below:

* Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

* Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

* Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner

Two of NXT 2.0’s boldest and fiercest Superstars are set to collide as a newly reborn Alba Fyre takes on Elektra Lopez.

Lopez has been a powerhouse for Legado del Fantasma, running roughshod over all the rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves against La Madrina.

A dominant force in her own right, Fyre returned to NXT after reconnecting with her past, bursting back onto the scene with a huge win over Amari Miller.

Will the Fyre continue to rage, or will Lopez stomp out the flames? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

It may be Von Wagner’s world, but Ikemen Jiro is sick of living in it.

After repeated attacks and being launched from the ring into the crowd at NXT Arena, Jiro is ready for some long-awaited retribution against the towering Superstar.

For weeks, Wagner has terrorized the NXT locker room with random and devastating attacks, including the horrendous ambush that left Jiro sidelined for weeks.

Can Jiro end Wagner’s chaotic reign of terror? Tune in Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!