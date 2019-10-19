WWE Announces Two Matches, Seth Rollins Explaination For RAW

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will explain why he destroyed the Firefly Funhouse on Monday’s episode of RAW. They’ve also revealed that Ric Flair will be on the episode to reveal the final member of Team Flair at Crown Jewel. In addition to that. Sin Cara will have a match with Andrade and The Street Profits will team with a mystery partner against The OC. Rey Mysterio will also make an appearance.