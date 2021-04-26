WWE Announces Two New Matches For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s edition of RAW. Rhea Ripley will team with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to square off against Asuka, Lana, and Naomi, while The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker are set to take on Damian Priest and The New Day.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the new match additions:

Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax vs. Asuka, Lana, and Naomi Last week, both Asuka and the tag team of Naomi & Lana walked away with Raw victories thanks to outside interference. Tonight, they will brand together against the combined force of Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax. Will their luck continue? Or will their Monday night dreams turn into a painful nightmare? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA. The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker vs. Damian Priest and The New Day The Archer of Infamy Damian Priest will enlist the full Power of Positivity when he partners up with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods against their respective rivals The Miz, Elias & Jaxson Ryker. Will they leave things against their dangerous A-List adversaries on a sour note? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

And here’s the updated RAW lineup:

*Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman vs. Mace & T-Bar

*The Miz & Elias & Jaxson Ryker vs. The New Day & Damian Priest

*Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Lana & Naomi & Asuka

*WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to address McIntyre