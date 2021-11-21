WWE Announces Two Women’s Matches For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced two women’s matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network heading into NXT 2.0 Wargames. They include Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade and the team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller

* Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta