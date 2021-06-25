wrestling / News
WWE Announces UK Tour For September
WWE has officially announced a tour of the UK that will run from September 19-22 and includes four different cities: Newcastle, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Here’s the announcement:
WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September.
WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more.
The four-city tour will visit the following cities:
Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)
London – The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),
Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)
Glasgow – The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)
