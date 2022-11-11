WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:

The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio.

Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,” at the Tech Port Center + Arena on Jan. 27, one day before the WWE hosts the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome.

In the show, The Undertaker will tell stories from his hall of fame career and take questions from fans attending the event. The Undertaker, who retired from professional wrestling in 2020 after more than 30 years in the business, was a seven-time WWE world champion and a seven-time WWE tag team champion. He also had a 21-match winning streak at WrestleMania.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, who was born in Houston, and lives in Austin with his wife, former wrestler Michelle McCool, will also be available.