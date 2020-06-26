WWE Announces Undertaker Tribute For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE will pay tribute to the Undertaker on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the new segment on Thursday, which was described as follows:

With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network’s groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night.

As part of the special recognition, the astonishing Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As Superstars, legends, celebrities and fans have expressed their support for the sports-entertainment icon, the blue brand now gets to share the same message: Thank you, Taker.

Join SmackDown in honoring The Undertaker and much more in another action-packed Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C.