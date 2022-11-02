WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa

WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.

There’s no word on how long the process will take, nor specific details surrounding when and where the content may air at this time. International expansion was a big portion of the earnings call, with the company touting their new media rights deals as well as Premium Live Events such as Clash at the Castle and the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Triple H also fielded a question about plans for NXT Europe.