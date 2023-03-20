wrestling / News
WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Fatal Four-Way Men’s Tag Match Competitors
The four teams set to compete in the men’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase are official. WWE announced that the men’s Fatal Four-Way WrestleMania Showcase match will see The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and Braun Strowman & Ricochet do battle at the PPV, as you can see below.
Men’s and women’s Fatal Four-Way showcase tag matches were announced on Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Thus far only Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan have qualified for the women’s match.
The updated card for the April 1st and 2nd PPV is:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
* Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor
* WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA
* WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
* Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Get ready for the #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match!
Which team are you rolling with? pic.twitter.com/7TQ3OELcFU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 20, 2023
