WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Fatal Four-Way Men’s Tag Match Competitors

The four teams set to compete in the men’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase are official. WWE announced that the men’s Fatal Four-Way WrestleMania Showcase match will see The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and Braun Strowman & Ricochet do battle at the PPV, as you can see below.

Men’s and women’s Fatal Four-Way showcase tag matches were announced on Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Thus far only Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan have qualified for the women’s match.

The updated card for the April 1st and 2nd PPV is:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Three More Teams TBA

* WrestleMania Showcase Match: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

* Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul