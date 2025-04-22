– WWE is touting record numbers for WrestleMania 41. Last weekend’s premium live event, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is being touted as “the most successful event in WWE history.” Per the official press release, the show became the highest-grossing event in company history, breaking records for WWE’s all-time gate, viewership, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and social records.

According to WWE, WrestleMania 41 drew the largest gate for any event in WWE history with an announced attendance of 124,693 fans across two nights, and viewership up 114% from last year’s WrestleMania XL. WWE also reveals that the event drew 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Here’s the full press release on the figures and milestones for the show: