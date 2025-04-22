wrestling / News
WWE Announces WrestleMania 41 as Most Successful Event Company’s History
– WWE is touting record numbers for WrestleMania 41. Last weekend’s premium live event, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is being touted as “the most successful event in WWE history.” Per the official press release, the show became the highest-grossing event in company history, breaking records for WWE’s all-time gate, viewership, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and social records.
According to WWE, WrestleMania 41 drew the largest gate for any event in WWE history with an announced attendance of 124,693 fans across two nights, and viewership up 114% from last year’s WrestleMania XL. WWE also reveals that the event drew 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Here’s the full press release on the figures and milestones for the show:
WRESTLEMANIA® 41 IN LAS VEGAS BECOMES MOST SUCCESSFUL EVENT IN WWE HISTORY
WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Shatters All-Time Gate, Viewership, Merchandise, Sponsorship & Social Records
April 22, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WrestleMania 41, which emanated from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history.
Highlights include:
GATE: WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate for any event in WWE history. The Premium Live Event drew 124,693 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium.
VIEWERSHIP: WrestleMania 41 was the most-viewed WrestleMania of all time, up 114 percent from the record set last year at WrestleMania XL.
MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales onsite were up more than 45 percent versus the previous all-time event record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024, making WrestleMania 41 the highest-grossing event of all-time. Additionally, ecommerce sales were up 86 percent versus last year’s record.
SPONSORSHIP: WrestleMania 41 featured a record 28 total partners and set an all-time event record for revenue.
ON LOCATION: On Location, the exclusive hospitality experiences partner for WWE, saw a 75 percent increase in hospitality sales and packages.
WWE WORLD: WWE World at WrestleMania 41, the five-day interactive fan experience in partnership with Fanatics Events, became the most-attended WWE fan convention of all time with more than 50,000 attendees – a 21 percent increase over last year’s event surrounding WrestleMania XL.
SOCIAL: WrestleMania 41 became the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time, generating 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Additionally, WWE’s YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day ever on WrestleMania Sunday.
The record-breaking event was highlighted by John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Seth Rollins winning the Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns and CM Punk, IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship, the return of Becky Lynch and more.
