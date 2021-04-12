wrestling / News

WWE Announces WrestleMania Backlash For Next Month

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Backlash 2021

The follow-up PPV to WrestleMania will be WrestleMania Backlash, which takes place next month. WWE announced on night two of WrestleMania 37 that the company will return to PPV on Peacock on May 16th with the PPV.

The name is a new twist on the classic WWE Backlash PPV, which ran from 1999 to 2009 and then again from 2016 through 2020.

It was not said where the show will be held, but it is believed that WWE will be going back to PPVs and weekly shows in the ThunderDome for the time being.

