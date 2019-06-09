wrestling / News
WWE Announces WrestleMania Rematch, Miz TV For Raw
– WWE has announced a match and a segment for this week’s episode of Raw. The WWE.com preview notes that Hawkins and Ryder will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Revival, while Samoa Joe will be a guest on MizTV.
The MizTV writeup reads:
Samoa Joe regained the United States Championship last Monday after an injured Rey Mysterio relinquished the title to him. Now, the champion will join The Miz on Miz TV this Monday night.
The A-Lister has never seen a button he won’t push, so expect him to grill Samoa Joe on the unusual series of events that put the United States Championship back in his hands. What will the outspoken champion have to say about those controversies, along with his ugly dismantling of Mysterio last Monday? Find out when the always-memorable talk show comes at you on Raw.
Raw airs live on Monday from San Jose, California on USA Network.
