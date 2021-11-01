WWE Announces Wrestlemania Ticket On Sale Party In Dallas

WWE has announced that they will hold an official Wrestlemania On-Sale Party in Dallas on November 10, before tickets go on sale on November 12. You can find more information here. The announcement reads:

The grandeur of WrestleMania will once again descend on AT&T Stadium for a two-night celebration on Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3, 2022. To kick-off the event, the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30PM CT.

Join WWE, AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Sports Commission for live in-ring matches featuring NXT® Superstars, WWE Superstar autograph signings, kids’ activities, music, official WWE merchandise and more! The WrestleMania On-Sale Party will also give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase their mobile WrestleMania tickets before they become available to the general public on Friday, November 12 at 10AM CT via SeatGeek.com.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party is FREE, family-friendly and open to the public! All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive WrestleMania souvenir ticket. WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Doudrop, The Street Profits, Dana Brooke, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, and a special appearance by WWE Legend The Undertaker (Talent subject to change). For details and more information, please visit dallaswrestlemania.com.

Gates for the WrestleMania On-Sale Party will open at 5:00PM CT, and the event will run from 5:30 – 8PM CT. Free parking is available in Lots 4 & 5 at AT&T Stadium. Mobile WrestleMania tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 5:00PM CT. Bags larger than 12x6x12 inches, backpacks or wrapped packages are not permitted (Please click here to review the Bag Policy).