UPDATE: And now it’s official. WWE announced at WrestleMania 40 that WWE Smackdown and King & Queen of the Ring will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 24th and 25th.

This is the first time that an episode of weekly WWE TV will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ORIGINAL: WWE is reportedly set to announce their next Saudi Arabia PPV tonight during WrestleMania 40. PWInsider reports that it is expected WWE will announce King and Queen of the Ring for May in Saudi Arabia.

The report also says as an aside that there was word that WWE may not actually announce the location for next year’s WrestleMania tonight, though that is not confirmed. As has been reported, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Las Vegas, Nevada are frontrunners for the show.