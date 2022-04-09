wrestling / News
WWE News: Annual Shareholders Meeting Set, Stephanie McMahon Promotes Ukraine Refugee Charity
– WWE has announced the date of their 2022 shareholders meeting. PWInsider reports that the annual shareholders meeting will take place online on May 19th at 1 PM ET.
– Stephanie McMahon took to social media to promote the Stand Up For Ukraine charity from Global Citizen, which seeks to mobilize funding to support refugees all over the world. McMahon wrote:
“More than 4M people, mostly women & children, have fled Ukraine. Refugees in Ukraine & around the world need our help NOW. Join me, @WWE, & @GlblCtzn as we #StandUpforUkraine & those displaced – because everyone deserves safe & humane living conditions: http://ForUkraine.com”
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 8, 2022
