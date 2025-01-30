wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Adding Another Travel Date To NXT Schedule

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE is looking to hold a taping of NXT on March 11 at The Theater in Madison Square Garden. Fightful Select confirms that this is indeed the plan, as the date is listed on WWE’s internal schedule. It also reports that WWE is looking to hold an NXT event on the road on April 22. A location has not been decided. All other episodes will be at the WWE Performance Center.

