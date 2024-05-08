WWE Anticipates Filing Motion To Compel Arbitration in Janel Grant Lawsuit

As previously reported, both Vince McMahon and John Laurinatis have moved to compel arbitration in their legal battle with former WWE staffer Janel Grant. Grant is suing the two, along with WWE, over claims of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. A new court document notes that WWE “anticipates filing a motion to compel arbitration and stay this action pending arbitration.”

McMahon previously filed his motion on April 23, claiming his relationship with Grant was consensual and denying any wrongdoing. He also argued that Grant violated an agreement between the two, which led to him not paying her. Meanwhile, Laurinaitis, who previously claimed he was a victim of McMahon’s as well, joined McMahon in filing to compel arbitration on May 2.

WWE has until May 14 to file for the process if the company ultimately decides to do that. Grant will have until June 4 for any opposition to arbitration, and then the defendants will have until June 18 to reply to that.