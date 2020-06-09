wrestling / News

WWE News: Apollo Crews Gets New Theme Song, Zelna Vega Cosplays As Ariana Grande

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Apollo Crews WWE Raw

– Apollo Crews debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can check out the new song in the video below from the show:

– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter noting that she was cosplaying as pop star Ariana Grande from her “Dangerous Woman” music video on tonight’s Raw:

