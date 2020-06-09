wrestling / News
WWE News: Apollo Crews Gets New Theme Song, Zelna Vega Cosplays As Ariana Grande
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Apollo Crews debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can check out the new song in the video below from the show:
Apollo Crews has new theme music now. #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oiId2Hd0s1
— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 9, 2020
– Zelina Vega posted to Twitter noting that she was cosplaying as pop star Ariana Grande from her “Dangerous Woman” music video on tonight’s Raw:
Side note, I saw a lot of good guesses but this was the Ariana Grande look I cosplayed tonight. #DangerousWoman 💋 #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/OWnb9aVjtF
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 9, 2020
