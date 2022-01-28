wrestling / News

WWE, Rey Mysterio & More Wish Sasha Banks Happy 30th Birthday

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks hit 30 on Wednesday, and WWE and several others in wrestling wished her a happy birthday. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note her birthday, and you can see responses from WWE, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, Rey Mysterio, The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla, Fred Rosser, Moose and more below:

