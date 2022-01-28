wrestling / News
WWE, Rey Mysterio & More Wish Sasha Banks Happy 30th Birthday
Sasha Banks hit 30 on Wednesday, and WWE and several others in wrestling wished her a happy birthday. Banks posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note her birthday, and you can see responses from WWE, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, Rey Mysterio, The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla, Fred Rosser, Moose and more below:
30
💙
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 27, 2022
Happy birthday to The Blueprint, @sashabankswwe! pic.twitter.com/zDoACAhkiX
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2022
Happy bday Boss! @SashaBanksWWE 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0ddRo4bjnU
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) January 26, 2022
Happy birthday @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/VHrYgFgoL5
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) January 26, 2022
Birthday it’s your birthday!!!
Feliz cumpleaños @sashabankswwe 🎂👊🏼 @ Birthday Land https://t.co/GgRGFZ8Bhq
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) January 26, 2022
Sasha Banks is the best sports entertainer on planet earth.
Happy birthday to The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/dytJLYM3Ib
— Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) January 26, 2022
Happy Birthday Mercedes it’s time to make your 20’s jealous of your 30’s now baby…let’s get it 😘 https://t.co/X3ZVlHs55G
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) January 27, 2022
Happy bday @SashaBanksWWE hope for you bday @IamMikaze grows bigger calves 🙏🏾 https://t.co/TyMotFF6Ve
— MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 26, 2022
Merry ☝🏿 🆙 🥂
— Private Party (@Marq_Quen) January 27, 2022
Happy birthday! 🖤
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 27, 2022
And BLESSED ❤️
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID, Note On Original Return Plan
- Update On If Johnny Gargano Has Had Any Contact With AEW
- Matt Hardy On AEW Pushing Vince McMahon To Embrace Forbidden Door Concept, AEW Forcing WWE To Change Its Ways