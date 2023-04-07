wrestling / News
WWE Apologizes For Using Auschwitz Footage in Wrestlemania Promo
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum criticized WWE for using footage of the concentration camp in a promo for Wrestlemania. The shot was used in a promo to hype Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio, but was removed from the replay. WWE issued an apology in a statement to The Washington Post.
They said: “We had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately.“
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Recalls Brock Lesnar Walking Out Before WrestleMania 31, Working With Roman Reigns Then
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Having Cody Rhodes Lose at WrestleMania Was ‘The Worst Possible Ending’
- Vickie Guerrero’s Daughter Accuses Stepfather of Sexual Assault, Vickie Responds and Attacks Her
- Ric Flair On Going Back to WCW In Early 90s, Says He Wishes He Didn’t