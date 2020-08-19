WWE Opens Applications For Friday’s ThunderDome, Lays Out Participation Guidelines

WWE has opened applications for the first “ThunderDome” broadcast of Smackdown that takes place this Friday. The company has opened applications here, with registration being free. The application is for virtual fans to appear on the broadcast.

According to PWInsider, the guidelines for participation were sent to fans who got into Smackdown’s broadcast. They are in full below, and include not sharing the link with anyone else, being respectful in behavior, not smoking or appearing to smoke any substance, make political statements or endorsements, be offensive or violent, disparage WWE or its roster or sponsors, promotes third-party brands, and more.

The full guidelines read:

2020 WWE ThunderDome

Terms and Conditions of Participation

You have been selected to participate in the 2020 World Wrestling Entertainment (hereinafter known as “WWE”) ThunderDome fan program. By participating in the 2020 WWE ThunderDome (hereinafter referred to as the “WWE ThunderDome”), you agree that you are 18 years old or over and you agree to comply with the following terms and conditions (hereinafter referred to as the “Terms”).

Given the unique opportunity of WWE ThunderDome, every fan is expected to participate and appear on his or her screen throughout the duration of the event. Any extended absence from the screen may result in his or her WWE ThunderDome seat being reassigned to a replacement participant or otherwise discontinued. We reserve the right to not allow you to participate or to immediately terminate your participation at any time in the WWE ThunderDome for no reason or for any reason at our sole discretion including but not limited to if your behavior is inappropriate or violates any of these Terms listed below:

1. The custom link you have been provided is specific to you. You may not share, forward or otherwise disclose the link to anyone else. No one other than you will be permitted to appear or participate in the WWE ThunderDome. No unauthorized people will be allowed on camera.

2. You must provide your own device and other necessary equipment. Subject to any local law obligations, the WWE is not responsible for any loss of or damage to devices or equipment caused by your use of any of the software or other platforms utilized as part of the WWE ThunderDome. We urge you to limit your internet capabilities to solely the device used for participating in the WWE ThunderDome. This means no one in your household should be using your internet connection for other streaming purposes during your participation (e.g. streaming services like Twitch, Netflix, YouTube etc.) We reserve the right to terminate or refuse participation in the WWE ThunderDome if we determine, in our sole discretion, that the video or audio connection to the WWE ThunderDome is unclear or unstable.

3. Your behavior while participating in the WWE ThunderDome must be, and must appear to be, appropriate and respectful at all times. Your behavior while participating in the WWE ThunderDome must be, and must appear to be, appropriate for a family-friendly, all-aged television audience at all times.

4. You may not smoke or appear to smoke any substance, which includes making any gestures imitating smoking. We reserve the right to terminate or refuse participation in the WWE ThunderDome if you appear to be intoxicated or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other substances.

5. You may not say or do anything during your participation in the WWE ThunderDome (whether or not you are appearing on the television broadcast at the time) that, in the sole discretion of WWE:

* constitutes a political statement or endorsement;

* is or could reasonably be considered offensive, obscene, discriminatory or distasteful, including, without limitation, making or appearing to make any obscene or lewd gestures, or saying or appearing to say any obscene or lewd words or statements (including, without limitation, cursing);

* is violent in any way;

* disparages or reflects adversely the WWE or any of its athletes, sponsors, or affiliates;

* promotes, infringes or violates the rights of any third-party; or

* promotes the brand of any third-party.

6. Your attire must be appropriate and must remain on at all times. We reserve the right to not allow you to participate (or to immediately terminate your participation) if you are not appropriately attired (as determined in our sole discretion). Your attire may not contain any immoral graphics, images or texts, any political statements, slogans, logos, images, texts, or graphics, or any logos, graphics or other commercial identification of third parties (other than the WWE, its athletes and sponsors). Officially licensed WWE clothing is preferred.

7. The environment and background you are in during the WWE ThunderDome must also be appropriate. It may not depict logos, graphics, images or other commercial identifications of non-WWE parties (including, without limitation, signs or product placements), any immoral graphics, images or texts, or any political statements, slogans, logos, images, texts, or graphics. We reserve the right to not allow you to participate (or to immediately terminate your participation) in the WWE ThunderDome if your environment or background are deemed to be inappropriate (as determined in our sole discretion) or if you alter the environment or background once you have entered the WWE ThunderDome to one that we deem to be inappropriate (also as determined in our sole discretion).

8. By participating in WWE ThunderDome and inputting your name below, you certify that you understand you will be photographed, videotaped or otherwise recorded (video and/or audio) by WWE (“Footage”). You grant WWE the sole, irrevocable and exclusive right, including the right to authorize others, to use and incorporate the Footage, in whole or in part, in conjunction with other photographs and footage, and the right to use your image, name, screen name, voice, likeness and/or biographical information (collectively, “Likeness”) in connection with the exploitation, advertising, promotion and/or packaging of the Footage or any WWE initiatives, promotions or campaigns and/or any product into which the Footage may be incorporated, including but not limited to, inclusion as part of the WWE ThunderDome of another WWE program, editorial, commercial, trade, print, advertising, promotional, radio, television, home video, motion picture programs, sound recordings, video games, social media related activities and games or for any other purpose at such times and in such manner as WWE may elect throughout the world in perpetuity (and in any event for a period of not less than one hundred years as permitted under local law obligations or, where not so permitted, for a period of fifty years or the longest period which is permitted), and to broadcast, exhibit and/or exploit the same in any and all media, whether now or hereafter known or devised (including, but not limited to, television, radio, motion pictures, streaming, downloads, online, physical media, print and public display) (“Products”). Subject to the separate data protection notice set out below, you grant any other consents, waivers and permissions it may otherwise be necessary or desirable to give under, and to the fullest extent necessary permitted by, local law obligations to enable WWE’s use of the Footage and/or Likeness in the Products. You further acknowledge and agree that WWE shall be under no obligation to use or exploit the Footage and/or Likeness; that you shall not be entitled to any payments, residuals, monies or other compensation arising out of WWE’s exploitation of the Footage and/or Likeness in any manner, that subject to local law obligations you hereby release, discharge and agree to save and hold harmless WWE, its licensees, successors and assigns, parent corporation, subsidiaries and affiliates and its and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, advertisers, insurers, and representatives from any and all claims of liability arising out of any use of the Footage and/or Products; and that the Footage shall be the sole and exclusive property of WWE in perpetuity. In this regard, the Footage shall be deemed created for the benefit of WWE as a work made for hire as defined in the United States Copyright Act of 1976 WWE, its designees and broadcasters may edit or alter the Footage without your approval and without notice to you but if you do own any rights in the Footage (including but not limited to the right to exploit, copy, distribute, edit, broadcast, perform, communicate to the public, participate in the benefits of resale, transform and create derivative works) you hereby assign them to WWE, free of charge, on an exclusive and worldwide basis, and for the full term of protection, as and when they are created, for all purposes whatsoever, including but not limited to commercial use, advertising and marketing. If necessary or desirable, including as a result of local law obligations, you will enter into any further agreement or undertake any other action as deemed necessary by WWE to give effect to the above. If you choose to allow a minor appear in the WWE ThunderDome, you are certifying that you are the parent or legal guardian of that minor and are agreeing to these Terms on behalf of you as well as the minor.

9. By participating in WWE ThunderDome, you assume all risks incident to participation and hereby waive any and all claims or potential claims arising from such risks and participation, subject to section 11 below.

10. By participating in the WWE ThunderDome you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the WWE its licensees, successors and assigns, parent corporation, subsidiaries and affiliates and its and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, advertisers, insurers, representatives, advertisers and broadcasters from any and all actions, suits, fines, penalties, and claims brought by anyone (including, without limitation, fines imposed by governmental agencies) as a result of your behavior, attire, statements, actions, or environment during your participation in the WWE ThunderDome, and to reimburse all such parties for any costs and expenses, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees, incurred in defending such actions, subject to section 11 below.

11. Local law obligations may restrict the ability of WWE to limit its and other persons’ liability to you and to impose liability on you to them. If you are resident outside of the United States, sections 10 and 11 only apply to the extent permitted by local law obligations and if local law obligations do not allow such provisions in certain circumstances then they will not apply in those circumstances.

12. Outside of the United States, WWE acknowledges that there are certain mandatory local rights and laws (including without limitation in respect of unfair consumer terms) which may not be excluded, restricted or modified or may only be limited to a certain extent (“local law obligations”). Nothing in these Terms excludes, restricts or modifies the local law obligations except as permitted by such laws.

VIOLATION OR NON-COMPLIANCE WITH ANY OF THESE TERMS (AS DETERMINED IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN IMMEDIATE REMOVAL FROM, AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN WWE THUNDERDOME AND MAY RESULT IN ADDITIONAL PENALTIES.