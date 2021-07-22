WWE Applies To Trademark The Term ‘Earn The Day’

Fightful reports that on July 19, WWE has filed to trademark the term ‘Earn the Day’, which is related to a new line of merchandise for John Cena.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: EARN THE DAY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.“