– PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied to trademark the term “Tribal Heir,” for Entertainment Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The term was used as a nickname for Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown. The trademark filing was issued on December 16 and had the following description:

During last night’s SmackDown, Roman Reigns anointed Solo Sikoa as the heir to The Bloodline as the next Tribal Chief, making him the Tribal Prince. Later on, Jimmy Uso, who was upset with being passed over in favor of Sikoa, referred to his little brother as “the Tribal Heir.”