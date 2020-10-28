WWE Approves Fans to Attend Halloween Havoc With Negative COVID-19 Test

A small number of fans are still set to be in attendance at tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc following reports of positive COVID-19 tests at the WWE Performance Center on Friday. As previously reported, during an in-house live event on Friday, people in attendance were asked to quarantine whether they tested positive or negative for COVID, and several training sessions have been cancelled. As of now, the extent of the positive tests is not known.

According to F4W Online’s Dave Meltzer, WWE has confirmed with fans that if they passed the required COVID-19 test, they can attend tonight’s taping as previously planned. There were initially planned to be 100 in attendance, but it is not known how many passed the test.

The show takes place tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center and airs on USA Network.