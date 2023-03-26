wrestling / News
WWE News: Arianna Grace Competing In Miss Universe Canada, Top 30 WrestleMania Entrances
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
– NXT star Arianna Grace is set to compete in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant. Grace, who is currently recovering from injury, took to Twitter to announce the news, writing:
“Excited to share I will be competing in this years Miss Universe Canada!!!!! thankful to my work place for allowing me to do this while rehabbing my injury.”
The pageant takes place in May, with the winner moving on to the the Miss Universe pageant.
– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 features the top 30 WrestleMania entrances:
