WWE Artist Rob Schamberger to Kick Off Virtual Experience Not Bad Con This Week

– WWE Artist-In-Residence Rob Schamberger will be debuting the Not Bad Con, a free virtual convention experience, this week. The convention starts tomorrow (March 20) at 1:00 pm CST. You can check out the full press release on the convention below.

WWE Artist-In-Residence Debuts Not Bad Con, A Free, Virtual Convention Experience

Kansas City, MO. — With so many comic book conventions and shows being postponed or cancelled, WWE Artist-In-Residence Rob Schamberger is offering a free, virtual alternative: Not Bad Con, which kicks off at 1p Central tomorrow, March 20.

Not Bad Con features all of your favorite things about conventions: live art, panels, Q&As, conversation, demonstrations, cosplay, art for sale and more. The virtual convention is a chance for people around the world to still get together, have fun and learn from each other.

“We’re in the middle of a challenging time, and it’s more important than ever to stay connected,” Rob says. “I want to give people a chance to escape reality for a bit and deliver a virtual convention experience that’s as entertaining and immersive as an in-person show.”

Here’s a sampling of the Not Bad Con schedule:

5p, March 20: Photography Basics From Both Sides of the Lens with Paul Andrews — Kansas City-based lifestyle and wedding photographer, Paul Andrews, invites us into his studio for tips to help improve your photos, whether you’re the subject or the photographer.

Noon, March 21: Paper Toy Fun with Matt Hawkins — Artist and musician Matt Hawkins will unveil a tutorial for his newest paper toy, the perfect creative activity for the whole family!

3p, March 21: Keepin’ It Real Online with Jake Jacobson and Gene Willis — Rob and Katy Schamberger will be joined by digital marketing pros Jake Jacobson (vice president, Native Digital) and Gene Willis (Chief Engagement Officer, United Inner City Services), for a live Twitter chat on how to be more authentic online — and why it matters.

6:30p, March 21: Rob v. Katy In A LIVE Drink ‘n Draw — Give Rob and Katy a prompt and they’ll have 10 minutes to draw it. Then, vote on your favorite pictures on Twitter. BYOB!

2p, March 22: Create Your Own Shockmaster Costume — This is self-explanatory, right? Grab your glitter!

4p, March 22: Behind the Scenes at Journey Pro Wrestling & How to Support Indie Wrestling — Walter Fulbright, co-owner and promoter of Kansas City-based Journey Pro Wrestling, will give you a behind-the-scenes peek at running a wrestling promotion. Plus, he’ll share some tips for helping indie promotions, especially in these challenging times.

Note: All times are Central

The fun doesn’t stop there! Conversations will be happening all weekend on Twitter and Instagram, giving attendees a chance to get to know each other and share their interests and work.

Plus, Rob will be painting Edge v. Randy Orton live throughout #NotBadCon. You’ll see progress photos throughout the weekend. Rob will also debut art for sale hourly, plus unveil some special discounts and a gift with purchase.

To join in on #NotBadCon, follow Rob at robschamberger on Twitter and Instagram and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/robschamberger1. Visit Rob’s website for the full Not Bad Con schedule: www.robschamberger.com/NotBadCon2020.