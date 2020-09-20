WWE Asking Fans Who Their Favorite Star & More Is in New Survey

WWE wants to know who your favorite star in the company is in a new survey that was recently sent out. PWInsider reports that WWE has sent a survey that asks fans favorite Superstars with several names listed. The survey also asks fans to rate talent from 1 to 5 based on the traits of Wrestling Skills, Fan Connection, Convincing Character, Entertaining Entrance, Mic Skills, Dark, One of a Kind, Boring, Unstoppable, High Flying, Family Friendly, Phony, Rebellious, Authentic, Generous (gives back), Underdog, Snobby, Aggressive, Funny, Edgy, Energetic, and Attractive, and whether you want to see more, the same, or less of them on TV.

The talent listed in the survey are:

* Mickie James

* AJ Styles

* Kushida

* Mia Yim

* Elias

* Kofi Kingston

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Pete Dunne

* Charlotte Flair

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Viking Raiders

* Tony Nese

* Dominik Dijakovic

* Rhea Ripley

* Bayley

* Lucha House Party

* Roman Reigns

* Cesaro

* Grizzled Young Veterans

* Dakota Kai

* Natalya

* Mojo Rawley

* Roderick Strong

* Paul Heyman

* Legado Del Fantasma

* Jey Uso

* Dolph Ziggler

* Zelina Vega

* Aliyah

* Rey Mysterio

* Bobby Lashley

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Jeff Hardy

* Riddick Moss

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexa Bliss

* Xia Li

* Imperium

* Tommaso Ciampa

* Braun Strowman

* Timothy Thatcher

* Austin Theory

The next part of the survey lists the talent and asks how much you would pay to meet them with the following options: Less than $50, $50 to $99, $100 to $149, $150+, and “I would not pay to meet this Superstar.” It then goes on to ask if what WWE programming you regularly watch, listen the three brands as well as Total Divas/Total Bellas and Miz and Mrs (all when in season). It finally asks how viewers watch the three brands with the following options, if they’re subscribed to WWE Network, communication methods from WWE (emails and the like), when the last time they bought merchandise, and demographic questions.

* Live on TV

* Record on TV and watch later

* On Hulu

* On WWE Network

* On SlingTV or other similar service

* On my providers/network’s app/website

* Clips/highlights on social media platforms

* Watch the episode on non-WWE websites

* I do not watch, I only read about them

* I do not follow recent episodes