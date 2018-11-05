Various News: WWE Asks Fans Who The Biggest Threat To Ronda Rousey Is, WrestleCade Live Events Coming To FITE TV Including Nick Aldis vs. Jack Swagger

– WWE is currently running a poll on their website asking who you think is a bigger threat to Ronda Rousey between Nia Jax & Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch leads the poll with 53%.

– This year’s WrestleCade live events will air on Fite TV as part of the deal with Global Force Entertainment, which includes the Nick Aldis vs. Jack Swagger match…

November 5, 2018 -The next event for the highly successful partnership between Global Force Entertainment and FITE TV is WrestleCade, Nov. 23-25 from Greensboro, North Carolina. The centerpiece of the weekend is the fourth annual WrestleCade Supershow, where the new NWA Champ Nick Aldis will defend his title against former world champ/MMA crossover superstar Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger. WrestleCade also will feature panel discussions, including one entitled “November to Remember: Celebrating 25 Years of ECW.” GFE and FITE announced their collaboration in May 2018, starting with the GFE CEO Jeff Jarrett’s “Ain’t He Great Tour” live from Sheffield, England. The show was well received by the fans in attendance as well as the viewers streamed the show live on FITE.