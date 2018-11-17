WWE News: WWE Asks Fans To Donate To Wildfire Survivors, AJ Styles Admits Retro Gaming Addiction

– With WWE in Los Angeles this weekend, they sent out a message to fans asking for donations for victims of the wildfires in California.

They wrote: “As WWE rolls into Los Angeles for NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, we encourage our fans to donate to the Red Cross and LA Fire Department Foundation to support first responders and to help the relief effort for the victims of the recent California wildfires. Your donation will go toward providing food and shelter for those displaced by the fires or needed hydration backpacks for firefighters working to contain the wildfires. To donate to the Red Cross or LA Fire Department Foundation, please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit SupportLAFD.org.”

– In a cut scene from WWE 365, AJ Styles commented on his ‘addiction’ to retro video game collecting.