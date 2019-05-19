WWE News: WWE Asks Fans Who Will Win Women’s Title Matches, WWE.com Lists Personalized MITB Briefcases They Want To See, Bayley & Ember Moon In Paris

— WWE has asked its fans on Twitter who they think will win the upcoming Women’s title match at Money In The Bank, in which Becky Lynch defends the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles against Lacey Evans and Charlotte, respectively.

Both quickly replied to this themselves, with Charlotte tweeting out “#Charlotte9belts” and Lacey adding, “Classy champion.” You can see the tweets below:

Classy Champion 👒 https://t.co/KIkMId0Khj — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 18, 2019

— WWE.com has posted a list of fantasy personalized briefcases for potential Money In The Bank ladder match winners. This harkens back to the custom designs for previous select winners, such as RVD’s airbrushed briefcase or Damien Sandow’s sensible case. The list includes photoshopped mockups of what the cases might look like, including a demonic case for Finn Balor and a glowing case for Naomi. You can see the full list here.

— WWE released a brief clip on their YouTube channel showing Ember Moon and Bayley celebrating a tag team victory at a recent live event in Paris. However, Bayley playfully gestured as though she would attack Moon, highlighting that the two of them will be on opposing sides in the upcoming women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. You can see the clip below: