WWE Asks For Extension To Respond To Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Heel By Nature reports that WWE has requested an extension to respond to a patent infringement lawsuit in Delaware. SITO Mobile filed the suit on May 21, accusing the company of infringing on several patents, including those used by many modern streaming services.

WWE filed paperwork on June 9 asking for more time to investigate the claims and they now have until July 29 to answer the lawsuit. The company is being represented by Steven L. Caponi and Matthew B. Goeller of K&L Gates LLP.

The statement reads: “IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED by the parties, through their undersigned counsel, subject to the approval of the Court, that Defendant’s time to answer, move, or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this action shall be extended to July 29, 2021. The reason for this requested extension is to allow counsel for Defendant additional time to investigate the allegations set forth in Plaintiffs’ Complaint and consider an appropriate response. No party will be prejudiced by this brief extension.”

The complaint lists 12 patents owned by SITO Mobile that they believe WWE is infringing. You can read the complaint here.