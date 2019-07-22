wrestling / News
WWE Assigns Producers to Raw and Smackdown Brands
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has changed up the way producers work behind the scenes by assigning them specific to Raw or Smackdown. PWInsider reports that where producers would previously shift back and forth between the brands, they will now be specific to one of the other.
The reason for this is, in part, because in the past when producers would go back and forth they would sometimes be on the road for live events, get sent him when they weren’t needed and then have to show up for TV at the end of the tour. Now WWE can have them work one specific loop which eliminates that problem.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims that Heat On RVD and Sabu Nearly Killed ECW/WWE Relationship, WWE Paying ECW
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Releasing Jim Ross Shortly After Bell’s Palsy Attack, Awkward Phone Call Before Prichard Was Told
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Controversy Over Hulk Hogan Using Derogatory Term For Polish People on Larry King, Internal Turner Reaction to It
- Corey Graves on WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins Leading the Locker Room