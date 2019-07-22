WWE Assigns Producers to Raw and Smackdown Brands

– WWE has changed up the way producers work behind the scenes by assigning them specific to Raw or Smackdown. PWInsider reports that where producers would previously shift back and forth between the brands, they will now be specific to one of the other.

The reason for this is, in part, because in the past when producers would go back and forth they would sometimes be on the road for live events, get sent him when they weren’t needed and then have to show up for TV at the end of the tour. Now WWE can have them work one specific loop which eliminates that problem.