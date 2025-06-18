wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Comments On WWE In-Ring Return, New Goldberg Merch
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
– Asuka was victorious in her in-ring return on last night’s WWE Raw, and she posted to social media to comment. The Empress of Tomorrow advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament on Monday night’s Raw in her return. She posted to Twitter late Monday night, writing:
“I wasn’t gone.
I was holding power inside.
The fire never died — it’s still alive.
Now…
It’s time to burn again.”
I wasn’t gone.
I was holding power inside.
The fire never died — it’s still alive.
Now…
It’s time to burn again. pic.twitter.com/oTqaiFiinj
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 17, 2025
– Following his return at last night’s Raw, WWE is selling new merchandise for Goldberg including a “Goldberg’s Last Ride” shirt.
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation