WWE News: Asuka Comments On WWE In-Ring Return, New Goldberg Merch

– Asuka was victorious in her in-ring return on last night’s WWE Raw, and she posted to social media to comment. The Empress of Tomorrow advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament on Monday night’s Raw in her return. She posted to Twitter late Monday night, writing:

“I wasn’t gone.

I was holding power inside.

The fire never died — it’s still alive. Now…

It’s time to burn again.”

— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 17, 2025

– Following his return at last night’s Raw, WWE is selling new merchandise for Goldberg including a “Goldberg’s Last Ride” shirt.