WWE News: Asuka and Nia Jax Tease Potential Match, Seth Rollins Comments on Old Video Him Missing a High-Risk Dive
– Nia Jax and Asuka appear to be teasing a potential future feud or match on Twitter. You can check out the exchange the two shared on Twitter below:
Say what? 🤤 https://t.co/vZQ8BySDOQ
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 23, 2017
I was pretty clear with what I said 🤔 https://t.co/5GsGr9Keib
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 23, 2017
– Seth Rollins tweeted a response to a person on Twitter who uploaded a video featuring Rollins during his days in the independent scene as Tyler Black. The video shows Black missing a big table dive off a basketball rim. You can check out that exchange below.
Tyler Black Misses A Baskeball Net Dive! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/7UpxWaCZaa
— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) December 23, 2017
What an idiot
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 23, 2017