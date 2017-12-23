 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka and Nia Jax Tease Potential Match, Seth Rollins Comments on Old Video Him Missing a High-Risk Dive

December 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka

– Nia Jax and Asuka appear to be teasing a potential future feud or match on Twitter. You can check out the exchange the two shared on Twitter below:

– Seth Rollins tweeted a response to a person on Twitter who uploaded a video featuring Rollins during his days in the independent scene as Tyler Black. The video shows Black missing a big table dive off a basketball rim. You can check out that exchange below.

article topics :

Asuka, Nia Jax, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading