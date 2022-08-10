WWE Reveals Athletes Signed During SummerSlam Tryout

WWE has revealed the 14 athletes who were signed by the company following last month’s SummerSlam tryouts. The company posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday featuring Triple H offering WWE contracts to the athletes that were reported last week as being signed during the tryouts.

The list is (per Fightful):

* Kennedy Cummins – University of Minnesota Cheerleader

* Gabrielle Dunn – Won Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion for karate at the US Capitol Classics.

* Rickssen Opont – Track & Field athlete

* Alivia Ash – Track & Field athlete from Louisville and Rutgers

* Harleigh White – Track & Field athlete from Clemson

* Chukwusom Enekwechi – Track and Field athlete from East Michigan

* Jade Gentile – Soccer player from WVU

* Anna Keefer – Track & Field athlete from North Carolina

* Breanna Ruggiero – Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer

* Beau Morris – Offensive lineman from SMU

* Franki Strefling – Volleybal player from Eastern Michigan University

*Hayden Pittman – Tight End from UAB

* Lea Mitchell – Gymnast from Michigan State

* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight End from Concordia St Paul