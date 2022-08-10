wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Athletes Signed During SummerSlam Tryout

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam Tryout Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the 14 athletes who were signed by the company following last month’s SummerSlam tryouts. The company posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday featuring Triple H offering WWE contracts to the athletes that were reported last week as being signed during the tryouts.

The list is (per Fightful):

* Kennedy Cummins – University of Minnesota Cheerleader
* Gabrielle Dunn – Won Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion for karate at the US Capitol Classics.
* Rickssen Opont – Track & Field athlete
* Alivia Ash – Track & Field athlete from Louisville and Rutgers
* Harleigh White – Track & Field athlete from Clemson
* Chukwusom Enekwechi – Track and Field athlete from East Michigan
* Jade Gentile – Soccer player from WVU
* Anna Keefer – Track & Field athlete from North Carolina
* Breanna Ruggiero – Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer
* Beau Morris – Offensive lineman from SMU
* Franki Strefling – Volleybal player from Eastern Michigan University
*Hayden Pittman – Tight End from UAB
* Lea Mitchell – Gymnast from Michigan State
* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight End from Concordia St Paul

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading