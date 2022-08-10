wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Athletes Signed During SummerSlam Tryout
WWE has revealed the 14 athletes who were signed by the company following last month’s SummerSlam tryouts. The company posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday featuring Triple H offering WWE contracts to the athletes that were reported last week as being signed during the tryouts.
The list is (per Fightful):
* Kennedy Cummins – University of Minnesota Cheerleader
* Gabrielle Dunn – Won Women’s Adult Forms Overall Grand Champion for karate at the US Capitol Classics.
* Rickssen Opont – Track & Field athlete
* Alivia Ash – Track & Field athlete from Louisville and Rutgers
* Harleigh White – Track & Field athlete from Clemson
* Chukwusom Enekwechi – Track and Field athlete from East Michigan
* Jade Gentile – Soccer player from WVU
* Anna Keefer – Track & Field athlete from North Carolina
* Breanna Ruggiero – Former Cheerleader at Sacramento State Cheer
* Beau Morris – Offensive lineman from SMU
* Franki Strefling – Volleybal player from Eastern Michigan University
*Hayden Pittman – Tight End from UAB
* Lea Mitchell – Gymnast from Michigan State
* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight End from Concordia St Paul
14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/HL7fcYg0O1
— WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) August 10, 2022
