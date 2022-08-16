WWE Reportedly Reached To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract

WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.

Fightful notes that the claim was that a member of the talent relations team in WWE contacted the talent, and a source close to AEW said they’d refereed the call to their representation instead of directly speaking with the person. The talent in question confirmed the claim, though there’s nothing else known about the contact.

It was also noted that there wasn’t any question that the talent was under a full-time contract. WWE’s representatives have not yet responded to offers to comment on the situation, although the company has publicly extended or resigned deals with a number of talent recently, including IYO SKY, Ashante Thee Adonis, B-Fab, Scarlett Bordeaux, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Top Dolla.