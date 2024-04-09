WWE News: Attendance For Tonight’s WWE Raw, New Opening Video

– Tonight’s WWE Raw was the largest-attended in the show’s history, with a new report naming the specific number. PWInsider reports that 20,248 people were in attendance for the show, which Triple H announced was the largest gate in Raw’s history.

The site reports that part of the reason there were so many people is that elements like the TitanTron were removed to free up more seats.

– Raw had a new opening sequence that replaced the previous “Then, Now, Forever” open.