wrestling / News
WWE News: Attendance For Tonight’s WWE Raw, New Opening Video
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Tonight’s WWE Raw was the largest-attended in the show’s history, with a new report naming the specific number. PWInsider reports that 20,248 people were in attendance for the show, which Triple H announced was the largest gate in Raw’s history.
The site reports that part of the reason there were so many people is that elements like the TitanTron were removed to free up more seats.
– Raw had a new opening sequence that replaced the previous “Then, Now, Forever” open.
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage