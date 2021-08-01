WWE News: Attitude Era & More Added to Peacock, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Kevin Owens Hypes NXT

– Peacock continues to add WWE content as it heads toward SummerSlam, with the Attitude Era documentary and more among the latest additions. PWInsider reports that the following titles were added on Sunday:

* The Attitude Era (documentary)

* ECW Hostile City Showdown 1994

* ECW The Doctor Is In 1996

* The Greatest Stars of the 90s

* WWE Global Warning Tour 2002

* The Legendary Stories of the American Dream

* WWF Grudge Matches (1986 Coliseum Home Video)

* Ultimate Warrior (1992 Coliseum Home Video)

– WWE posted the following video, with Kevin Owens revealing that he will be live-tweeting this week’s NXT:

– WWE also shared the following video to YouTube, looking at Friday’s Smackdown in three minutes: