WWE Auctioning Triple H’s Personal Seats At Royal Rumble To Raise Money For Charity

WWE reminded fans of the ongoing auction to win Triple H’s personal Royal Rumble seats as part of raising money for charity. WWE issued the following:

Two Weeks Left to Win Triple H’s Personal Ringside Seats at Royal Rumble

Bid Now at WWE.com, Auction Ends January 15

Two weeks remain in the exclusive WWE auction to win Triple H’s Personal Seats at Royal Rumble, click here to learn more and bid today.

This first-of-its-kind bundle includes two ringside seats, a meet & greet with a WWE Superstar, food, beverages and more! 100% of gross proceeds received by WWE in this charity auction will be donated directly from WWE to The V Foundation for cancer research, exclusively benefiting Connor’s Cure.

The current bid stands at $8,200 with two weeks left. The Royal Rumble takes place Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida with limited tickets available at royalrumble.com.

More information: This event experience is being provided directly from the sponsor, WWE. A WWE representative will be in touch with the winner to provide tickets and details for timing and arrival. Meet & greet will be approximately 5-10 minutes. Exact Superstar for meet and greet is subject to availability. The winner and their guest will each receive a WWE item signed by a Superstar. Exact Superstar autograph is subject to availability. $500 food vouchers will be supplied at the meet & greet. If the event is postponed or canceled, the purchase will be refunded in full. Travel and hotel fees are not included. The winning bidder is responsible for getting to and from the event. The bundle and everything included are non-transferable/sellable.