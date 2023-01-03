WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’

– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.

– Dominic Mysterio appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show where he discussed being arrested on Christmas Eve after showing up to his parents’ house with Rhea Ripley. Dom said that prison had changed him and now he’s just getting started: