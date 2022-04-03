WWE News: Austin Theory Says This Feels Like His First WrestleMania, Sami Zayn Talks Match With Johnny Knoxville

– Austin Theory is competing in his second WrestleMania tonight, but he says it feels like it’s his first time. Theory spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of tonight’s show and talked how, despite the fact that he and Angel Garza challenged for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36, this is his first full WrestleMania experience since that previous show was at the WWE Performance Center. You can see the full video below:

– Helwani also spoke with Sami Zayn about his match with Johnny Knoxville at tonight’s show. Zayn talked about where he would rank Knoxville among his feuds and how dedicated Knoxville has been to the feud: