wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments

November 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series - Austin Theory US Title Image Credit: WWE, BT Sport

– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:

“2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”

– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at Matt Riddle’s funniest moments:

article topics :

Austin Theory, WWE Survivor Series, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

