WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
November 27, 2022 | Posted by
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:
“2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”
2x 🚀 #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries pic.twitter.com/mE6cXQwCdX
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) November 27, 2022
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at Matt Riddle’s funniest moments: