WWE News: Austin Theory Cautions Vince McMahon About Pat McAfee, Omos Destroys T-BAR
March 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Austin Theory is skeptical of Pat McAfree, and tried to warn Vince McMahon about going on his show during tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Theory try to express concern about McMahon’s interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, saying that McAfee might actually get physical with McMahon. McMahon wasn’t concerned though and said it’s not that kind of interview:
"What if @PatMcAfeeShow tries to jump you?! I mean … I could be right there. I'll be right there. I got your back."@austintheory1 has a game plan for Mr. McMahon on the Pat McAfee Show this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/71V3YAG32G
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
– WWE posted a clip of Omos destroying T-BAR during their match on Raw:
