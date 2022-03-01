wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Theory Cautions Vince McMahon About Pat McAfee, Omos Destroys T-BAR

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Austin Theory is skeptical of Pat McAfree, and tried to warn Vince McMahon about going on his show during tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Theory try to express concern about McMahon’s interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, saying that McAfee might actually get physical with McMahon. McMahon wasn’t concerned though and said it’s not that kind of interview:

– WWE posted a clip of Omos destroying T-BAR during their match on Raw:

