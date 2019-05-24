wrestling / News
WWE Awards Scholarships To Full Sail Students
– WWE put out the following announcement:
WWE awards scholarships to Full Sail University students
WWE is pleased to announce it has awarded four $10,000 scholarships at the 10th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of Full Sail as a University. Here are the recipients of the scholarships:
* Alyssa Caples, a Show Production student from Middlebury, Ind.
* Brennan Montry, a Film and Entertainment Business student from Haslett, Mich.
* Vickisha Morency, a Recording Arts student from Miramar, Fla.
* Selina Mongelli, a Creative Writing student from Altamonte Springs, Fla.
WWE has now awarded 22 scholarships to Full Sail University students, for a total of $400,000 since WWE’s partnership with Full Sail began in May 2012. These scholarships are applied toward the recipient’s areas of study within the university.
One of the things I’m most proud of the @WWENXT partnership with @FullSail is the ability to give back to students. Thank you to @AlexaBliss_WWE and @KingRicochet for representing @WWE and honoring these truly-deserving students! pic.twitter.com/cGMGvUSBf3
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 24, 2019
