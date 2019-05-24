WWE Awards Scholarships To Full Sail Students

– WWE put out the following announcement:

WWE awards scholarships to Full Sail University students

WWE is pleased to announce it has awarded four $10,000 scholarships at the 10th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of Full Sail as a University. Here are the recipients of the scholarships:

* Alyssa Caples, a Show Production student from Middlebury, Ind.

* Brennan Montry, a Film and Entertainment Business student from Haslett, Mich.

* Vickisha Morency, a Recording Arts student from Miramar, Fla.

* Selina Mongelli, a Creative Writing student from Altamonte Springs, Fla.

WWE has now awarded 22 scholarships to Full Sail University students, for a total of $400,000 since WWE’s partnership with Full Sail began in May 2012. These scholarships are applied toward the recipient’s areas of study within the university.