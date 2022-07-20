WWE News: Axiom Makes WWE NXT Debut, JD McDonagh Interrupts Bron Breakker

– Axiom flew high in his debut match on this week’s WWE NXT. The former A-Kid picked up a win over Dante Chen on this week’s show after being teased for the past few weeks:

– JD McDonagh picked up a win over Cameron Grimes on tonight’s show and then proceeded to confront Bron Breakker (via Tron video). The former Jordan Devlin appeared on the Tron to interrupt Breakker’s promo and vowed to dissect his shoulder bit by bit until he’s finally ready to take the NXT Championship from Breakker: