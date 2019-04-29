wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars As Weapons, Vince McMahon Celebrates World Wish Day, More
April 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released their latest top 10 video looking at superstars being used as weapons.
– WWE filed to trademark “B.T.U.” on Friday, Apr. 26. As previously reported, WWE filed the trademark “B Team University” earlier this month.
– Vince McMahon and WWE celebrate World Wish Day.
We can all make a difference. Happy #WorldWishDay! @MakeAWish https://t.co/oXCoW9UsIw
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 29, 2019
WWE Superstar John Cena is the leading wish granter of all time with more than 600 total! On this #WorldWishDay, we want to extend a special thank you to @MakeAWish and @JohnCena. Learn more at https://t.co/zxcJO3Q1C1. pic.twitter.com/wpGZvMCSnC
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 29, 2019
