wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars As Weapons, Vince McMahon Celebrates World Wish Day, More

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– WWE released their latest top 10 video looking at superstars being used as weapons.

– WWE filed to trademark “B.T.U.” on Friday, Apr. 26. As previously reported, WWE filed the trademark “B Team University” earlier this month.

– Vince McMahon and WWE celebrate World Wish Day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading