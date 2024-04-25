wrestling / News
WWE Backlash France Betting Lines Open for World Title Bouts
– BetOnline has revealed the opening betting lines for the two main title bouts scheduled for WWE Backlash France later next month. Currently, Cody Rhodes is the heavy favorite to retain his title over AJ Styles in their scheduled title bout. Cody is the favorite at -4000 (1/40), with Styles as the betting underdog at +1000 (10/1) odds.
You can see the current betting odds for WWE Backlash France below:
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Damian Priest (c) -800 (1/8)
Jey Uso +425 (17/4)
WWE Championship Match
Cody Rhodes (c) -4000 (1/40)
AJ Styles +1000 (10/1)
The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
