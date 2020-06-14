wrestling / News

WWE Backlash Kickoff Show Livestream Video

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backlash Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

– WWE has released the video for tonight’s Backlash 2020 Kickoff special, which goes live at 6:00 pm EST. You can view the Kickoff show livestream below. Tonight’s Kickoff show will feature Apollo Crews defending his US title against former champion Andrade.

The main card for WWE Backlash 2020 will start at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network.

